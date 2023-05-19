We pick up where we left off with our look at the principal north-south highway in Mercer County of the 19th Century, the Raleigh-Wythe-Grayson Turnpike.
The “Pike,” as it was known, was abandoned for the first macadam road, which went to Bluefield by way of Brush Creek Bottom following Brush Creek to the gap of the ridge, in the last years of the 19th century.
The farm the road crossed was the D. Wallace McClaughtery property. McClaughtery, the namesake of Wallace Street, had his property extend from the top of Pigeon’s Roost adjoining the Mooney and Brock properties all the way to Princeton Avenue, including all of Wallace Street.
It also included the former Princeton Municipal Airport property as well as most of the current Princeton Community Hospital property; and the Princeton City Park.
The McClaughtery home was built on the old Raleigh-Wythe-Grayson Turnpike a.k.a. the Bluefield Turnpike. The road went in front of the Lowery Bowling/Robert Snidow home and the Alex Sutton two-story frame home, then across the bottom over Glady’s Fork, then up the hill on the course of the Bluefield/Courthouse Road to Mooney’s Gap
The McClaughtery family claimed that the Pigeon’s Roost of Civil War fame was the hillside of their farm going up to the Brock and Mooney properties going uphill to the south.
The old Turnpike crossed Glady Bottom in front of the McClaughtery home then up the present Courthouse Road through Mooney’s Gap, past the Mooney home.
It then went down the south side of Pigeon’s Roost Hill, past the old Bridge School following Brush Creek to Glenwood.
From there, it followed Stoney Ridge to Ceres and Edison to Stoney Gap. The old turnpike later became known as the Old(e) Stoney Gap Road, going past the Higginbotham Farm which gave Bluefield its name for the blue wild Chicory flowers.
The road veered to the east, crossing the Fincastle-Cumberland Turnpike just west of Ada, then crossed over East River Mountain to Rocky Gap, Va., before going to Wytheville, Va.
At the crossroads near Ada, the J. Earl Bailey home served as a way station.
From Wytheville, the road went through Independence in Grayson County, Va.; then to Sparta and Twin Oaks, N.C.; then to Cross Roads, Statesville, Charlotte and Rock Hill, N.C
It then goes through Landsford, Columbia, Orangeburg, Branchville, Salkehatchie, Yemassee, Lobeco, Beaufort and Frogmore, S.C. before coming to an end on Hunting Isle on St. Helena Sound, a short distance from Parris Island.
Information for this article comes from an article written by Eddie E. Caudill using information obtained from research from William Sanders II and Darrell McPherson which appeared in the 2001 edition of the Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County.
