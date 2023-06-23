Before continuing with the recollections of Princeton by the late James and Dorothy Kessinger based on an article I wrote, there’s a note from reader Edward Tomchin, the same gentleman who wrote me about People’s Loan last time, about the presence of Kroger in Princeton.
He said the first Kroger was not the one up and on the opposite side of Mercer Street from Mercer School, but was a smaller store next to G.C. Murphy’s. That means that the store next to Murphy’s; the one close to Mercer School next to the Episcopal Church; the one behind the old City Hall; the one where Big Lots is now; and the current one at Pine Plaza are the locations for Kroger in Princeton in historical order.
Getting back to the Kessinger recollections, James said he started working for his father Fred in 1945 after he returned from military service. The elder Kessinger moved his family from Camp Creek to the Old Athens Road outside of Princeton in 1919 after commuting for seven years while working for jeweler A.C. Hall.
Before the current Thorn Street Bridge was built in 1947, the Kessingers said traffic had to cross a “rickety” two-lane bridge directly south of the current bridge.
Dorothy recalled,”Two cars could barely cross it at the same time. If a big truck was crossing, no other vehicle could be on the bridge. It was built with an angle in it and you’d lose ground if you tried to make a turn.”
The stretch of Straley Avenue from the current bridge to the 300 block wasn’t there until the new bridge was built, they said.
“(James) used to walk over a couple of ridges to get to Mercer Street. I lived in the Bowling Addition and he lived on Old Athens Road. If you had a quarter, you could get a banana split at Jimmies (Restaurant) and we used to go there. He’d walk to my house to take me out, we’d go out, then he’d walk me back home, then go back home himself. I’ve kidded him that he had to marry me to keep from walking himself to death, “ Dorothy said.
Next time, we’ll continue with the Kessingers’ recollections of Princeton.
