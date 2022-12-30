Before continuing with our look at Bramwell’s history, I want to wish all of you a Happy New Year.
Some time after establishing their coal company, the Coopers took in William and J.L. Beury as associates. A settlement with a tipple, coke ovens a church, houses for the workers and a company store sprang up and was named Cooper in honor of its founder.
John and Maria Cooper had seven children: Annie, who was born enroute to the U.S., sons Thomas and Edward and other daughters Sallie Emma, Mary and Katherine “Kate,” who married geologist Jim Brophy. They built a home in the new community where the elder Coopers lived out their lives.
John Cooper was active in community and state affairs. He was the first thirty-third degree Mason in town and helped form the Republican Party in Mercer County. His company expanded to Coaldale as the Coaldale Coal and Coke Company. The combined companies were producing 2,500 tons of coal per day out of nine-foot high seams and employed 450 men within 12 years.
Other mining companies followed in the wake of the Coopers’ company. Three miles from Mill Creek on the Bluestone River, John Freeman and Jenkin Jones started the Freeman and Jones Company, later to become Casewell Creek Coal and Coke Company. By the time it ceased operations in 1937 it had produced 10,698,033 tons of coal.
A third mining company, William Booth and Company, later chartered as Booth Bowen Coal and Coke Company when J.P. Bowen joined as an associate, opened in 1885. By the time production ceased in 1938, it had produced 8,793,890 tons of coal.
These mines were located at Freeman also known as Simmons. Another mine there was opened by Stephenson, Mullen and Company in 1886 and renamed Buckeye Coal and Coke Company with W.D Mullen as president and John D. Hewitt, Sr., as vice president and general manager. Hewitt soon became president and the company operated until August 4, 1948.
Each company had its own company store, the 1884 equivalent of a shopping mall, carrying everything from food (staple or fancy) to hardware to clothing to perfume. As of 1984, only the Booth Bowen building still stood.
Next time, we’ll examine the origins of Bramwell in proper.
This series of articles is sourced from an article written by current Bramwell Mayor Louise Dawson Stoker in the 1984 edition of the Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County,
