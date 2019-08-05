WELCH — Construction is now underway on a downtown apartment building that will boost the number of people living in Welch and the number of teachers who can call McDowell County home.
Work on the Renaissance Village started recently at the site old Best Furniture Building – which was demolished in 2016 – after years of preparation. Reconnecting McDowell leaders said in previous reports that the $7 million project will have two floors of apartments and two floors of retail/commercial space. A previous plan featuring four floors with apartments proved to be too expensive.
The idea for an apartment building was born in 2013 as a way to address a teacher shortage, in part caused by the lack of appropriate housing in the county, according to Reconnect McDowell officials. Making modern apartments more available is a way to give McDowell County teachers more opportunities to live n the county and be near their schools and their students’ families. City officials said when the project was announced that it would be the first new multistory construction in Welch in about 50 years.
“We are happy that work is underway,” Janet Bass, a spokesperson with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “It should be a boost for Welch and for the people who rent apartments. We’re thrilled that work has started.”
An official groundbreaking ceremony has not been scheduled yet, Bass said, who did not know when the building would be complete.
Deborah Elmore with Reconnecting McDowell, who has been working with the project, was not available for comment.
A large number of McDowell County’s teachers commute to work from outside the county, so the new apartments are expected to make working locally easier for teachers. Having the new apartments in Welch’s downtown will give local traffic a boost, a city official said.
“It will attract more people to town,” City Clerk Robin Lee stated. “It’s a brand new building. Hopefully, it will be an economic boost for the City of Welch.”
