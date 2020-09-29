IAEGER — Progress is being made on a new cellular tower that will provide better communications to McDowell County residents who currently have little or no service, one of West Virginia’s senators said Monday.
“After years of working alongside local officials in Iaeger and McDowell County, I look forward to the completion of the new AT&T cellular tower in Iaeger that will provide unprecedented service across our coal counties,” said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. “I thank my friend, Mayor Joe Ford, for his efforts in making this project a reality for the people of McDowell County. As we near the completion of the tower, I will continue to work with Mayor Ford and AT&T to ensure this project is finished. This is a huge step forward in providing West Virginians with service and connecting us with the rest of the world.”
Ford said that seeing the cellular tower project move forward was good for local residents.
“The progress made on the cell tower in Iaeger is encouraging for our community because finally having cell service will be a game-changer for our scenic river town. As Mayor of Iaeger, I’ve worked with Senator Manchin for years on this project and I thank him for his tireless efforts to make this a reality,” Ford stated.
Cellphone tower access is essential during emergencies as well as for everyday telephone service, and the Iaeger community has had poor access to cellphone service. The Iaeger area has lacked service ever since cellphones became available, a 911 volunteer said.
“We’ve needed that cellphone tower there forever,” said John Sidote, who volunteers with McDowell County 911. “I’m sure it’s a godsend.”
Having cellphone service in the mountains is difficult because the rugged terrain interferes with signals.
“That’s the problem in the mountains. Cellphone coverage is usually limited while on the interstate, it’s tower after tower after tower,” Sidote said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.