BLUEFIELD — Work on converting a former downtown Bluefield bank building into a new employer’s facility is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there are still hopes that renovations can resume soon.
The Summit Community Bank building at 525 Federal Street was being turned into a permanent headquarters for Intuit and Alorica when the current pandemic began and compelled state governments to issue stay-at-home orders and call for social distancing.
Work had started when the shutdown began, Jim Spencer, the city’s economic and community development director, said Monday.
“However, due to the coronavirus, right now the construction has been put on hold until things are a little bit better with the virus,” Spencer said. “I have weekly conference calls with Intuit, and hopefully we can get back to work soon.”
In March, plans called for completing the work by September.
Intuit/Alorica plans to eventually have up to 500 employees working in downtown Bluefield.
The customer success center will be expanded in the new headquarters as the current temporary location has about reached capacity, but Spencer said training there will continue as more employees will be needed to come on board and be ready when the prosperity hub opens.
Intuit plans to make the 500 Federal Street location, which is owned by the city and managed by the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (EDA), a “prosperity hub” that will include a customer success center and an innovation lab.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.