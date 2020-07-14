By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., has tested positive for COVID-19.
Griffith, who serves the greater Southwest Virginia region in the U.S. House of Representatives, said he was informed Tuesday that he has tested positive for the virus.
Griffith was tested for COVID-19 over the weekend after developing possible symptoms. Since that time he has been self-isolating.
“Although he does not currently have significant symptoms, he will continue to self-isolate as he performs his duties on behalf of Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District,” Kevin Baird, communications director for Griffith, said.
Baird said Griffith doesn't know how he contracted coronavirus, adding he hasn’t been anywhere but Salem and Washington, D.C.
"He developed mostly cold-like symptoms and a mild fever on Friday," Baird said. "Although he remained in isolation as he awaited the test results, he was hoping for a negative result so he could resume activity, including work in Washington, D.C."
Baird said Griffith is still actively working for his constituents in Southwest Virginia while in quarantine.
"Throughout the pandemic, he has been participating in meetings with constituents and legislative hearings via video conferencing," Baird said. "He will continue to do so while in isolation. This afternoon, he participated in a Subcommittee on Energy hearing and asked questions of Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette."
The Ninth Congressional District of Virginia covers 9,113.87 square miles, encompassing much of Southwest Virginia and parts of the Alleghany Highlands and Southside Virginia region. The Ninth District is comprised of 20 counties, two partial counties, and seven independent cities.
