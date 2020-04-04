WASHINGTON — A United States senator was calling Friday for a hearing about a doctor who has been charged in a criminal complaint with sexually molesting a veteran when he was working at the Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Beckley.
Dr. Jonathan Yates, 51, of Bluefield, Va. was arrested Thursday at his home by Special Agents of the FBI and the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, with the assistance of the Bluefield, Va. Police Department. Yates, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, was charged in a criminal complaint which included sexually molesting a veteran, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Yates had an initial appearance Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Omar Aboulhosn and was later released on an unsecured $10,000 appearance bond with a court order setting conditions of release, according to records with the U.S. District Clerk in Beckley. The conditions of release includes 24-hour home incarceration.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Friday that he was seeking a congressional hearing about the case.
“I am absolutely disgusted to learn new details about a medical professional abusing Veterans at the Beckley VA Medical Center. It is unthinkable that someone in a position of power would exploit our brave veterans and I am glad the FBI acted to remove this former doctor and deliver justice for those who were abused. Our Veterans Affairs facilities should be places of comfort and world-class care. As a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, I am going to demand a hearing to uncover how this abuse went undetected for so long,” Manchin said.
According to the criminal complaint, while working at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in February 2019, Yates examined a male patient identified as Veteran 1, and during the examination Yates sexually molested that veteran. Yates caused Veteran 1 severe pain and numbness, and temporarily incapacitated him by cracking his neck, after Veteran 1 had explicitly requested Yates not to crack his neck.
While Veteran 1 was incapacitated, Yates sexually molested Veteran 1 again. This conduct, performed while Yates was acting under color of law in his capacity as a federal employee at the VAMC, deprived Veteran 1 of his constitutional right to bodily integrity, according to the criminal complaint.
Deprivation of rights under color of law, as charged in the complaint, is punishable by a sentence of up to life in prison.
This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5342).
The charge contained in the complaint are only allegations, officials with U.S Department of Justice stated Thursday. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
The case is being investigated by the FBI and the Department of Veteran’s Affairs Office of Inspector General, with help from the Veterans Affairs Police Department. The U.S. Attorney’s Office sought immediate detention in this matter, according to U.S. District Court officials. The case is being prosecuted by Special Litigation Counsel Samantha Trepel and Trial Attorney Kyle Boynton of the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg McVey of the Southern District of West Virginia.
