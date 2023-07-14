After the lengthy series on downtown Princeton, we’re going to take a bit of a breather.
Before we do that, though, I need to acknowledge the passing of Jacob Santon, who with his late cousin, George, took over Santon’s Department Store from their respective fathers, B. and N.E. Santon. Jacob served as a source for me on Princeton history and was a reader of this column. He will be missed and my condolences to the family.
We continue with our look at the 2002 Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County with an article by Watson Clark on the Clark House, which was submitted by Mareer Barlow.
Clark, a school teacher, was born in that house on March 23, 1895. His accounts of that house and the events surrounding it are based on his father John Clark’s recollections
The house was located about four-and-a-half miles south of Flat Top Mountain. It was there when Henry Clark, Watson’s grandfather, bought the 435-acre tract in 1853 for $.35 an acre.
Henry Clark originally moved from Virginia to Barn on Flat Top Mountain.
By coincidence, Henry, John and Watson Clark were the youngest children in their respective generations. John and Watson were the seventh sons and, according to legend, a seventh son of a seventh son can cure a baby suffering from thrush by blowing his breath into its mouth.
Henry Clark Jr. was home on furlough from the Confederate Army during the summer of 1862 (Watson had it as 1863). He and his father were in a wooden area where Henry, Sr. had built a crude barn to keep his only horse from being stolen. Fourteen-year-old John stayed to help his mother at home.
The younger Henry was on alert for fear that a Yankee neighbor might capture or shoot him. As the Clarks neared the house they discovered a number of Yankees helping themselves to food for men and horses and elected to stay in the woods that night.
There were 75 Yankee scouts in the area, the vanguard of 4,000 calvary men who were in camp at the Miller farm. They were led by Russell French, who was their leader because he lived in the area and knew the country well. He was a cousin to William, Napoleon and James French and was known as Captain French.
The main Confederate force was in Princeton but a scouting party of 250 soldiers was in Camp Creek and had located the Yankee contingent, tracing them to the Clark House. Among those Confederates were Capt. Richard Foley’s Flat Top Copperheads.
We’ll pick up from there next time with the battle of Clark House.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
