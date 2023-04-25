BLUEFIELD — A big step toward completing the Grant Street Bridge is scheduled to get underway today when construction crews start pouring concrete on the span.
The new bridge, designed to link the East End and North Side of Bluefield with Princeton Avenue and the downtown area, is replacing the old span that was closed in June 2019 after state inspectors deemed it unsafe.
About 312 feet long, the bridge, which was built in 1941, gave the neighborhood’s residents a faster and easier way to reach the rest of the city. Since its closure, residents have had to use alternate routes.
A campaign led by residents started soon after the original bridge closed and the city started to see whether it should be repaired or replaced. Engineering studies showed that replacing the bridge was the best option and the city started searching for funding. The necessary money became available in October 2020 when Gov. Jim Justice announced $10 million for a new bridge, and the state Department of Transportation, which oversees the project, put it on the fast track.
Construction crews have been working continuously whenever clear weather allowed them to proceed. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. has forecasted partly sunny skies today with a high near 60 degrees. Rain has been forecasted for later this week.
Curtis French, director of city engineering, said Monday that concrete pouring had been scheduled.
“Last time I heard, it was the 25th, which is (today) and then (April) 28, and they’re both going to be late night pours, so it won’t be during the day,” he said. “They will be at night. They’re going to pour the first third and the last third in the initial pour, and then they’ll pour the middle span in the final pour.”
Getting ready to install the concrete surface brings the new bridge closer to being finished.
“It’s a very large step,” French said. “Getting the deck down, getting the concrete deck down on the bridge is a major step toward completion.”
The new Grant Street Bridge will be not have asphalt.
“This will be a completely concrete bridge, so there will be possible asphalt tie ins at the aprons where they meet the street on either side, but nothing else on the bridge,” French said.
Temporary wooden rails put up for the workers’ safety will be replaced with railings similar to the ones used at the nearby Martin Luther King Bridge, he said.
French said he did not have an exact date for the bridge’s completion, but the construction was proceeding.
“We’re getting into the warmer season,” he stated.
“Hopefully they won’t have any more delays, but rain is always a possibilty. We are on schedule. Everything is looking good.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.