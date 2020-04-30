ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University President Kendra Boggess informed the campus community Thursday via video and email about plans to open the campus for the fall 2020 semester.
“After countless meetings, any number of discussions and careful consideration, I am announcing today that Concord University is making plans to safely re-open its campus in the fall,” Boggess said.
The fall semester is scheduled to begin Aug. 17.
In order to be prepared for reopening, a Campus Continuity Planning Committee has been meeting virtually to look at all aspects of campus operations. The committee will be providing recommendations to President Boggess early next week, according to a press release issued Thursday. Following those recommendations, additional decisions will be made about academic, research, and business continuity plans, along with student services and communications strategies that have been developed.
The university will follow all CDC, federal, and state guidelines as the fall semester approaches. President Boggess reiterated in her message that the campus’ reopening will be based on public health plans designed to control the spread of any future infections. In addition to possibly requiring faculty, staff, and students to wear masks and practice social distancing, the university is prepared to include testing and quarantine procedures as precautionary measures to keep the campus community safe.
“We will test, we will trace contacts, and we will be ready to separate those who might be exposed from others,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.