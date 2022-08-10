Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 77F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.