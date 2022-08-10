ATHENS — Concord University’s library is hosting a story walk on campus that starts at the Student Center entrance and leads to the library. It began on August 8 and will run until August 19.
Library director Elizabeth Chandler said, “For the next two weeks, we will have story oars up, which kind of look like little real estate signs.”
She added, “Each board has a page from the book “Lila Lou’s Little Library, so you can walk with your families and read through it.”
The boards are also interactive, so they have QR codes available on them that provide activities to guide you through the story.
The Concord library is also Athens’ local library, so the story walk is no only for faculty, students and their families, but it is also for the public.
The library staff was able to do this story walk due to the book’s publisher.
“Cardinal Press, who is the publisher for this book, promoted it a couple months ago, and they attended the Library Journal Day of Dialogue,” said Chandler. “They showed us some of their books, and we expressed interest in it.”
As mentioned before, the event will be going on for the next two weeks, and the library chose these weeks because the town social is happening Sunday, August 13 which will bring a few people to the campus, and faculty and staff have returned this week for preparation for the fall semester.
Students will also be returning next week, so by extending it for the two week, it will give students the opportunity to enjoy the story walk as well.
“It’s just a way of both reading with your family and to get some exercise as well,” Chandler explained. “A little bit of exercise, and a little bit of literature.”
Concord library is not only hoping to promote the book with the story walk, but the community as well.
“It’s just making sure we have adequate resources to work with for our community inside and outside,” said Chandler.
She also added, “It also just helps make sure you can have quality time with your family, and it promotes the library.”
