ATHENS — Eight Concord University students recently worked with Dr. Tom Saladyga, associate professor of Geography, to describe a previously undocumented old-growth forest near Fayetteville.
Their work was recently published as a National Park Service Technical Report titled “Documenting remnant old growth at New River Gorge National Park & Preserve: A pre-industrial legacy forest at the Burnwood area.”
This report provides the first detailed assessment of old growth at New River Gorge National Park & Preserve and in southern West Virginia in general, according to a report summary. Some of the trees surveyed are more than 300 years old.
“The forest, however, is not characterized by the “pristine” conditions often ascribed to old growth,” according to the report. “Fire and then fire exclusion, invasive pests and pathogens, and climate change have and will continue to collectively shape the future of this preindustrial legacy forest. The results of this report can be used to inform resource management objectives as well as interpretive programming at New River Gorge National Park & Preserve.”
Contributing students included:
• Ricardo Chinea-Pegler (Environmental Geosciences).
• Madison Cook (Environmental Geosciences).
• Madison Cornett (Biology/Environmental Geosciences).
Haidyn DePinho (Environmental Geosciences)
Keiley Dudding (Biology).
Joey Duffer (Environmental Geosciences).
Mitchell Roush (Environmental Geosciences).
Andrew Trump (Environmental Geosciences).
Lexi Foster, a 2022 graduate of Concord University, also created a mini-documentary about this project.
For more information about Concord University’s Department of Physical & Environmental Sciences programs, visit the website at https://www.concord.edu/academics/college-of-science-mathematics-and-health/department-of-physical-and-environmental-sciences.
To learn more about Concord’s Environmental Geography Lab, visit saladyga-egl.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.