ATHENS — Americans following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have been moved by images of attacks and the suffering they inflict, inspiring some to reach out and offer to help the Ukrainians in any way they can.
Students and faculty expressed their support for the Ukrainian people March 4 during a vigil at Concord University. Many members of the campus community are looking for ways to help the war’s victims. Bridget Clark Wall, 37, of North Carolina, a freshman working on a bachelor’s degree in geosciences, said that she hopes to go to Ukraine. Her professors have urged her to wait, telling her this is not a good time to make the journey.
“If I’m able to go to during the conflict or even after, I want to go as humanitarian aid,” she said. “I’d try to help the Ukrainian people and even the Russian people who have been hurt because of this senseless conflict just because I understand as a mom how hard it would be.”
Many civilians have died during the Russian invasion.
“There’s no word to describe a parent who loses a child, and I can’t imagine what some of those moms are going through and what some of those dads are going through. I can’t imagine because the president over there, he’s separated from his family,” Wall said. “He can’t see his wife or his kids because of this conflict and I cant’ imagine how hard that would be. It’s just I want to help in any way I can.”
Wall remembered learning about world wars and talking to people who have experienced a world war.
“To me, it seems senseless. Just senseless, needless violence. and the only thing I can figure is it’s powered by greed like everything else that’s mean,” she said.
Other students are seeing what they can do to help Ukraine. Wall said she was reaching out to local sororities and fraternities. She is part of student government and secretary of the local Vines & Branches Campus Ministry.
“I just want to kind of see what we can do,” she said. “I know a lot of people don’t want to go over there, and I know there are a lot who do. and the people who are staying behind, they want to know how they can help. What can they do? “
One goal is to learn what kind of aid the community can offer.
“What kind of aid can we give to those people? How can we help them with food?” Wall asked. “Come together as a community, far away from them, but showing them there are people all over the world who care about you.”
Professor Sally Howard, who teaches political science at Concord, described the history of the relationship between Russia and Ukraine.
“We are often reluctant to form or express opinions without knowing ‘both sides’ of an issue,” Howard said. “Two sides to every story, right? and most of the time that is a very good approach to take. If this is framed as a conflict between Ukraine and Russia, then it sounds like the two sides are disagreeing about something, but this is not a conflict – it is an invasion. and there are not two disagreeing sides; there is an attacker and an attacked.”
“Russian President Putin has talked about Ukraine’s history as part of the Soviet Union and about Russian-speaking Ukrainians, Howard said. “Texas used to be part of Mexico and many Texans are bilingual – would this give Mexico a claim for invasion? Of course not. Ukrainians and Russians share many things including – at least until recent years – very warm feelings towards each other. But that does not alter the fact that Ukrainians have their own history, their own language, and their own national pride.”
Ukraine resisted becoming part of the Soviet Union over 100 years ago and lost that war, Howard said. Four million Ukrainians later starved to death under Josef Stalin’s policies in the 1930s.
The nation has seen corrupt leaders and leaders who “flirted with taking it back under Russia’s wing,” she said.
“But the Ukrainian people keep choosing the path of democracy, the path of integrity,” Howard said. “Their clear aspiration is to be respected and a welcomed partner in the community. Long live an independent Ukraine.”
