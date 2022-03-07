Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 70F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.