ATHENS – Officials at Concord University confirmed Wednesday that a student has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The student self-reported to resident officials via email Tuesday morning, and the officials immediately implemented response procedures consistent with state and federal recommendations, including alerting local and state health authorities, deep cleaning areas that may potentially have been exposed to the virus, and quarantining individuals known to have had contact with this student, according to university officials.
This student returned to the dorms on March 16 during the extended spring break period when very few people were on campus, according to the university's statement.
After making arrangements to return home, this student left on March 18. The statement said Concord University’s Health Center is closely monitoring the health of those students who are still on campus due to circumstances that prohibited them from returning home.
Any student with flu-like symptoms is being referred to Princeton Community Hospital for drive-up testing.
"If you or your family members were on campus during this time period and are exhibiting symptoms consistent with the coronavirus, please seek medical testing and alert Concord officials," university officials said. "The health and safety of the campus community is our priority. Please update us by emailing covid19@concord.edu so that we may continue to update others in an attempt to mitigate the spread of this virus."
The college's announcement means Mercer County now has three confirmed COVID-19 patients.
