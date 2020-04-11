ATHENS — Concord University is stepping up its efforts to help students who find themselves with unexpected financial needs during this COVID 19 outbreak, university officials said Friday.
The Gap Fund and the campus food pantry have provided emergency relief for students for many years. As the current crisis continues to impact student need, Concord is turning to its alumni and local community members to help.
Since its inception, The Gap Fund has aided students who faced unexpected financial strain that could potentially force them to withdraw from the university.
“We recently had a student who relied on her job as a server to help pay bills. Because she can’t work, she was unable to buy groceries. The Gap Fund was able to help,” said Dr. Sarah Beasley, Vice President for Student Affairs.
Students who need assistance are required to complete an online application. It can be found at www.concord.edu/conornavirus The request is then considered by a committee. Grants are offered up to $250.
“Funds are very limited but we try to help as many of our students as we can. That is why it is so important that our alumni and other donors give generously. The need is great and the funding is running low,” Beasley said.
Fund-raising efforts are underway through the Concord University Foundation. A link to contribute to the GAP and other funds has been set up at www.concord.edu/helpnow .
Concord University’s food pantry, located in the Rahall building and maintained by the Office of Veteran Services, is still available to students during this crisis, university officials said. Any student who has a need can contact Dr. George Williams, CU’s Veterans Advocate, at gwilliams@concord.edu or at 304-384-5171 to establish a pick-up time. Anyone wishing to donate to the food pantry may also contact Williams.
