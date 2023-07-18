ATHENS — Concord University has been chosen to receive a National Science Foundation Grant to help fund a polar science project.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Monday that $901,548 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for three West Virginia research projects. The funding will support vital research into biological processes at West Virginia University (WVU), polar science at Concord University and neurotechnology at WVU.
Concord University will receive a $312,744 for a study titled Earth and Environmental Processes from the Inland Ice to the Ocean along the Aasivissuit-Nipisat World Heritage Corridor.
This project will engage three cohorts of students over three summers in field experience in Greenland, followed by laboratory analysis at Concord University and Montana State University. The research will address a diverse array of questions in polar science ranging from bedrock geology and earthquake rupture dynamics to hyperspectral albedo calibration and ecological succession.
“The National Science Foundation continues to be an important partner for the Mountain State through their investments in groundbreaking projects that provide West Virginia students and educators with unique research opportunities,” Manchin said. “I’m pleased these three initiatives are receiving awards to help advance our understanding of biological processes, polar science and neurotechnology. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that bolster research opportunities and support our universities across West Virginia.”
