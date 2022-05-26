ATHENS — Concord University is among the institutions of higher learning that will share in almost $3.5 million in federal grants for Upward Bound Programs.
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-WV and Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Tuesday that $3,467,970 from the U.S. Department of Education for Upward Bound Programs at six West Virginia colleges and universities. Upward Bound is one of eight Federal TRIO Programs managed by the Department of Education and provides funding to help students prepare for and complete their higher education degrees.
Concord University in Mercer County will receive $762,916 for its Upward Bound Program.
“Upward Bound Programs support students across the Mountain State as they pursue higher education degrees, from providing affordable summer housing to funding college preparatory classes. I’m pleased to see continued investment in our Upward Bound programs, and while this announcement is only a week away from the crucial deadline for our summer programs, I’m pleased the Department of Education made the announcement after I called on them to take action,” Manchin said. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and a longtime supporter of Upward Bound, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster educational programs across West Virginia.”
“As a former college guidance counselor and throughout my career in public service, I have seen first-hand how Upward Bound and other TRIO programs provide students in West Virginia with key opportunities to pursue higher education,” Capito said. “I will continue to support Upward Bound programs and encourage the Department of Education to further recognize the impact these programs make, especially in rural areas. Our higher education institutions in West Virginia do incredible work on behalf of their students, and I greatly appreciate their dedication to learning in our state.”
Last week,Manchin called on U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to announce the funding slate for Upward Bound programs. Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, current funding for programs in West Virginia was set to end on May 31.
Grant awards to other colleges and universities included: $768,419 to Davis & Elkins College; $748,647 to West Virginia University; $480,875 to Salem University; $409,512 to Marshall University; and $297,601 to Shepard University.
