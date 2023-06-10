ATHENS — Concord University President Kendra Boggess has been inducted into West Virginia Executive magazine’s Sharp Shooters Class of 2023, university officials announced Thursday.
Dr. Kendra Boggess was recognized, along with the other members of this year’s class, during a reception May 30 at the WV Cultural Center and State Museum in Charleston.
“I thank West Virginia Executive Magazine for this recognition. Being among this distinguished group of leaders who represent and serve the state of West Virginia is truly humbling,” Boggess said.
This award is presented to West Virginians 44 years of age or older who have been in their West Virginia-based position for at least five years and have a record of active participation in community service and philanthropic efforts.
“Concord University’s history of 150 years in service to the state has made this role even more of a privilege that has provided opportunities to build on Concord’s early foundation, put into place by many loyal people committed to the education of West Virginia’s young people,” Boggess stated.
President Boggess is Concord University’s 12th president. She was appointed by the Board of Governors on April 22, 2014 after serving as the Interim President for just over one year. She brings nearly three decades of serving Concord in academics and administration to the presidency. Throughout her career, she has served on numerous national, state, institutional and divisional committees, according to university officials.
West Virginia Executive magazine has been recognizing professionals who drive the state’s success with its Young Guns honor program since 1999, university officials said. After many requests to publishers at Executive Ink, LLC, the first class of Sharp Shooters was recognized in 2016.
