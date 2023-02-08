ATHENS — Concord University has been named as one of the most military-supportive colleges in the southeast region by MilitarySupportive Colleges.com.
Even though each school listed—including Concord—offers Yellow Ribbon program funding to every eligible applicant, and fully funds that program to cover all tuition over and above what the regular GI Bill benefits cover, they go further and provide benefits such as tuition discounts to military affiliated students and family members who may not qualify for full GI Bill®/Yellow Ribbon Program benefits; preferential admissions policies to service members, vets, and their families; college credit for the military training and experience veterans and service members already have; on-campus counseling for veterans; and dedicated administrative and academic advisors to help make the transition from service to student seamless, university officials said.
Through the Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success (CEVSS), Concord University provides a one-stop shop for student veterans and streamlines the various processes they require as they progress through college from application to graduation and beyond, university officials stated.
Concord University also has a variety of amenities, including a veteran’s lounge space with a library of textbooks, a kitchen with coffee and refreshments, a restroom, computer work stations, a wide-screen television, free printing, and comfortable furniture.
Concord’s program is also a member of Student Veterans of America and has a charter for SALUTE, the only National Veterans Honor Society.
For more information about how Concord University serves veterans and their families, visit concord.edu/veterans.
