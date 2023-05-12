ATHENS — The 148th Concord University Spring Commencement was held this past weekend in the main gym of the Carter Center.
The two-day, three-session ceremony on Friday evening for Masters degree candidates and Saturday for undergraduate students saw 314 candidates receive their degrees.
Concord University President Dr. Kendra Boggess told the graduates, “These past few years have been challenging for you and for us, due to the changes we had to make because of the pandemic. Today, you have accomplished your goals.”
The class, she said, had 218 undergraduates and 96 masters degree recipients with ages ranging from 20 to 59 Seventy-six graduated with honors in their degree program with 10 graduating with honors in their field. Six veterans graduated. Students represented six countries and 16 states.
“I hope that you take that spirit of overcoming adversity in your life throughout your life,” Boggess continued. “I hope that you take the spirit of overcoming all challenges into every area of your lives. I hope you remember what Concord has taught you and the hard work and persistence remain the two most important things in your life.”
Valedictorian Shannon M. Jarrell from Beckley urged the graduates to go back and thank teachers that they had for their roles in shaping their lives.
