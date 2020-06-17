ATHENS – Concord University has eliminated some degree options, and others have moved online. The university says the move is in response to changing trends among students,
The university confirmed Wednesday that Geography, Recreation and Tourism Management, and the Master’s in Special Education will no longer be accepting new students. Students currently enrolled in these programs may continue coursework to compete the program and will receive their intended degree.
“Concord is not unique in reviewing its programs and course offerings," Dr. Peter Viscusi, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, said Wednesday. "Nationally, universities and colleges are phasing out programs that no longer attract students. It is no reflection on the worth of the discontinued programs, but they have fallen out of favor with students."
New to Concord’s online offerings are undergraduate degrees in both Sociology and Social Work. Both degrees can now be completed entirely online or in person, depending on student preference, a university press release said. Students interest in Education degrees can also apply to an online version of the Elementary Education K-6 specialization. This specific degree is pending acceptance into the online program.
Concord will be open in the fall in Athens, Beckley, and online, and registration is currently open. To apply, visit www.concord.edu/apply.
