ATHENS — In three ceremonies over the weekend, Concord University saw 168 members of the CU Çlass of 2022 receive their diplomas at the Carter Center.
CU President Dr. Kendra Boggess welcomed those present by saying, “It’s good to see all of you on such a happy day.”
David Barnette, chairman of the CU Board of Governors, told the graduates that he, too, had graduated in December but his celebration involved eating breakfast at the old Mountain Lion Restaurant with two other graduates and then going home.
Boggess, in her later remarks, told the graduates that they had “weathered the storm” of two years of COVID-19 restrictions before returning to normalcy this fall.
“You just completed your degree through circumstances which show that you can overcome adversity. You overcame all the challenges and created solutions which you didn’t have before,” Boggess said.
She urged the graduates to meet the challenges in their future with the mindset of optimism and the willingness to help others.
Of the graduates, 139 came from West Virginia, with representatives from 13 other states present. Three graduates came from other countries.
The valedictorian of the fall 2022 class was Madison Darby Taylor of Beckley who graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Biology with a concentration in pre-professional studies.
