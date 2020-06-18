ATHENS — In response to changing trends among students, Concord University has adjusted some degree options, and others have moved online, university officials announced Wednesday.
Geography, Recreation and Tourism Management, and the Master’s in Special Education will no longer be accepting new students. Students currently enrolled in these programs may continue coursework to complete their programs and receive their intended degree, university officials said in a press release.
There are currently a number of students enrolled in Concord’s undergraduate Special Education courses, and when there is a substantial enough cohort, they will begin to enroll students into the Master’s in Special Education program.
“Concord is not unique in reviewing its programs and course offerings. Nationally, universities and colleges are phasing out programs that no longer attract students. This is no reflection on the value of the discontinued programs, but they have fallen out of favor with students,” said Dr. Peter Viscusi, provost and vice president for academic affairs.
New to Concord’s online offerings are undergraduate degrees in Sociology, Social Work and Communications. All three degrees can now be completed entirely online or in person, depending on student preference. Students interested in Education degrees can also apply to an online version of the Elementary Education K-6 specialization, university officials stated.
Concord will be open in the fall in Athens, Beckley, and online, and registration is currently open. People interested in applying can visit www.concord.edu/apply.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
