Anyone interested in becoming a physician assistant will soon have the opportunity at Concord University.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced Thursday that Concord will receive $1 million for the new program, with funding through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request made and secured solely by Senator Capito.
“Concord University continues to be an educational leader in southern West Virginia, and the addition of a physician assistant degree program will serve to increase opportunities available to students, and further the reach of the university,” she said. “I’m confident that this funding will help strengthen our future health care workforce and systems, as well as the level of care available to West Virginians.”
Capito said the program will help the university and the communities.
“I’m thrilled to deliver this support on behalf of all of the hard-working administrators, staff, and students in Athens, and I look forward to seeing the program make a positive impact on our communities,” she said.
Concord President Dr. Kendra S. Boggess said Capito was also instrumental in getting funding to start a nursing program.
“Concord University is so very thankful for the support Senator Capito has shown by securing funding to start a Physician Assistant program,” Boggess said in the announcement. “The Senator’s past support also made it possible for Concord to begin a nursing program. Together, these programs will allow Concord University to offer programs our students want while also providing qualified healthcare providers in the state and region to fill the shortages that currently exist. I am so pleased and thankful for Senator Capito’s diligence.”
Initiatives were made after the onset of the pandemic to enhance medical training programs when a shortage of nurses and other health professionals became a national problem.
Concord started last year accepting students into the university’s first nursing program for the 2023 spring semester.
Three different nursing tracks are offered: four-year traditional bachelor of science degree in nursing (BSN), a BSN after obtaining a bachelor’s degree in another field, and an online RN (Registered Nurse) to BSN.
Capito had previously announced hat Concord would receive $1.6 million to support the renovation of existing facilities at Concord’s main campus to provide a permanent home for their new school of professional nursing.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.