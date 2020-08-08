ATHENS — Concord University’s Student Support Services (SSS) Program has been awarded federal funds totaling more than $1.7 million for a new five-year grant. The program has been refunded through 2025 with the award amount being $357,411 per year for the five-year period.
This federally-funded TRIO grant program paid through the U. S. Department of Education works to help first-generation, income eligible students and students with disabilities to successfully navigate the course of post-secondary education from entrance through graduation.
“Concord University has long been committed to improving student success and completion,” said Dr. Sarah Beasley, Vice President of Student Affairs & Dean of Students. “Our SSS staff’s dedication to serving students is inspiring. We’re thrilled we will be able to continue the important work of supporting 200-plus student participants.”
“Concord’s SSS team is excited to continue the tradition of support services for our participants while helping them navigate the challenges occurring in today’s world,” stated Kristen O’Sullivan, director of Student Support Services.
The SSS Program at Concord is funded to work with more than 200 students annually and support four full-time staff on campus. Services available to SSS students include: one-on-one tutoring services, peer mentoring, eligibility to apply for grant funding through the Student Support Services Supplemental Grant Aid program (SSSG), assistance with course selection, individualized counseling services (career, academic, personal, financial aid), cultural trips, utilization of the SSS computer lab, free printing, workshops (study skills, choosing a career, test taking strategies, funding your college degree, etc.) assistance applying for graduate school, and other supportive services.
For additional information about Student Support Services at Concord University contact Kristen O’Sullivan at kosullivan@concord.edu or 304-384-6099.
