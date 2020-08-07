ATHENS — About 1,900 Concord University students and employees are being offered free COVID-19 testing over a three-day period next week as a precaution before on-campus classes begin later this month.
Testing is being offered Aug. 10 at Bluefield State College for students and employees by staff with Bluestone Health Association, Inc. taking the samples. Officials at Concord University confirmed dates and times Thursday for on-campus testing.
“Our student health center is working directly now with QLabs, and we’ll be providing both student and employee testing,” said Dr. Sarah Beasley, vice president of student affairs. “That will be Aug. 12, 14 and 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it is being held at the Carter Center in Auxiliary Gym Number 2.
The university is working directly with QLabs to get earlier dates for testing, Beasley said. The testing will be free of charge.
“We wanted to get our dates in earlier since classes start on Aug. 17 here,” she added.
Students will be required to wear masks on campus and maintain social distancing until their test results are available. Other precautions are planned for the classroom settings.
“Our classrooms are set up so they’re very limited in the number of students,” Beasley said. “All of the desks and chairs are 6 feet apart; the classes are incredibly small, and they’ll all be wearing masks.”
Gov. Jim Justice has mandated that all college students and employees planning to be on campus this fall must be tested for COVID-19. The mandate does not apply to all students.
“Those folks enrolled in online classes do not have to do this,” Beasley said.
Personnel at the campus’s health center will be collecting the test samples.
“We hope to test about 1,900,” she stated.
There are plans in place if any students test positive for COVID-19.
“If a student were to test positive, our health center will contact them and, of course, notify the local health department that will begin contact tracing; and we have folks who are trained and can assistant with that if need be,” Beasley stated. “And we would ask the student or employee to isolate at home.”
Another option will be available for students who cannot return home.
“If a student is unable to return home, we have isolation spaces that we have prepared on campus,” Beasley said. “We have in one of our residence halls about 60-plus rooms that are available. They’re above our health center at Woodell Hall, an old residence hall; plus the health center staff would be there during the day to check and help them monitor symptoms.”
