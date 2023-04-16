ATHENS — Concord University has been recognized as one of the best schools for online learning at the master’s level by the OnlineMastersDegrees website (OMD).
CU’s health education programs earned top honors for overall quality, affordability and commitment to student success.
“This year, we focused on the schools making it easier for students to compete in today’s increasingly difficult job market,” said Kyle Darland, co-founder of OMD. “Each ranked school offers a fully or partially online master’s program in health education at a time when earning a master’s has become a minimum barrier to entry for many.”
Darland is referencing a recent survey from CareerBuilder, which found that “thirty-three percent of employers are hiring workers with master’s degrees for positions that had been primarily held by those with four-year degrees.” These employers cited an evolution of the skills needed to perform the jobs as the cause of the shift, and an increase in work quality, productivity and employee retention as a result.
OnlineMastersDegrees.org analyzed more than 7,700 accredited universities by using data pulled from the schools themselves and from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.