Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog With Freezing Drizzle... Persistent low clouds are hanging over the mountain ridges this afternoon. This is resulting in poor visibility, in addition to some freezing drizzle. At Noon, the temperature at the Mercer County Airport was 29 degrees. Temperatures are not expected to rise very much for the remainder of the afternoon, so the potential exists for some light icing on elevated objects exposed to the subfreezing air. If you are traveling, please slow down and give yourself a little more time to get to your destination.