ATHENS — Winter is not over yet.
That was the prediction of Concord Charlie the groundhog on Monday morning, passed along by Concord University President Dr. Kendra Boggess at the 41st annual Groundhog Day breakfast in Athens.
The yearly get-together at University Point in the CU campus took place this year a day late due to Groundhog Day being a Sunday.
According to tradition, if a groundhog sees its shadow on the morning of Feb. 2, it forecasts six more weeks of winter.
Charlie’s prediction is at odds with other furry forecasts. On Sunday, Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil and several other groundhogs scattered about the country were said to foresee an early spring.
The forecasted high temperature in Athens on Monday was 64 degrees, but snow showers are expected by Friday.
