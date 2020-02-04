ATHENS — Concord Charlie’s contrarian streak was on display on Monday morning.
The famed groundhog of Concord University defied the predictions of most furry forecasters around the country by predicting six more weeks of winter, according to university president Dr. Kendra Boggess.
The prediction came at the conclusion of the 41st annual Groundhog Day breakfast at University Point. The get-together took place a day late this year due to Groundhog Day being a Sunday.
Charlie appears only to the president of Concord, university officials said.
“He’s my friend,” Boggess told the breakfast audience with a smile. “He lives in my office, he and Charlene.”
Then she said that Charlie told her on Sunday, “While it seems like spring is already here, winter’s coming.”
After noting that she likes to hike the hills of West Virginia, she added, “I’m pretty sure Charlie is not a ‘Game of Thrones’ fan, so I guess that means he saw his shadow, and I need to put my tennis shoes up for a few more months.”
According to tradition, if a groundhog sees its shadow on the morning of Feb. 2, it forecasts six additional weeks of winter. If the animal does not see his shadow, the legend says that spring is near.
The new football coach at Concord, Dave Walker, was introduced as this year’s Grand Groundhog Watcher. After winning eight high school state football championships as the coach at Martinsburg High School, the Wyoming County native took the CU coaching position on Dec. 23.
He said about the Mountain Lions’ football program, “We’re going to get this thing going. We’re going to build something special, that all of you can be proud of, and we’re going to do it the right way.”
In comments to the media after the breakfast, Walker said, “I’ve been asked to do a lot of things over the years, but to be the ‘groundhog watcher’ is — a first.”
Walker was presented a certificate authenticating his honor by Sarah Turner, the university’s director of alumni and donor relations.
She said the breakfast is “a very unique gathering that’s part of Concord’s history.”
Boggess talked about changes that have taken place at Concord in the four decades since the groundhog breakfast began, adding, “We are always going to remain rooted in our traditions. We can only move forward if we stay mindful of where we’ve been.”
The breakfast was originated by a now-deceased geography professor, R.T. “Tom” Hill, to celebrate the heritage of the Appalachian Region and to highlight the Appalachian Studies program at Concord.
Hours after the breakfast ended on Monday, the high temperature recorded in Athens was 63 degrees, but a snow-rain mix is expected on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.