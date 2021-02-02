ATHENS – A local groundhog didn't see his shadow Tuesday morning, heralding the possibility of an early spring this year.
Concord Charlie has issued his official prediction for 2021. The infamous weather prognosticator for Concord University did not see his shadow Tuesday morning and thus is announcing that “The Campus Beautiful” can expect an early spring, the university announced Tuesday.
Charlies' prediction contradicts Punxsutawney Phil, who on Tuesday predicted there will be six more weeks of winter
Charlie’s prediction is customarily announced during Concord’s Groundhog Day Breakfast, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular event wasn’t held this year. But that didn’t stop Charlie, who was determined that his tradition of calling the forecast would continue.
According to Groundhog Day lore, if the groundhog sees his shadow the morning of Feb. 2, six more weeks of winter can be expected. An early spring will be on the way if he doesn’t see his shadow.
The Concord Charlie tradition was originated in 1978 by the late Professor R.T. “Tom” Hill. As chairman of both the geography department and the Appalachian Studies program at Concord, Hill started the Groundhog Day Breakfast as a means to celebrate a bit of Appalachian heritage and highlight the program.
