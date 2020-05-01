ATHENS — Concord University’s campus community learned Thursday via video and email about plans to reopen the campus for the fall 2020 semester.
“After countless meetings, any number of discussions and careful consideration, I am announcing today that Concord University is making plans to safely re-open its campus in the fall,” President Kendra Boggess said after Thursday’s announcement.
The fall semester is scheduled to begin Aug. 17.
In order to be prepared for reopening, a Campus Continuity Planning Committee has been meeting virtually to look at all aspects of campus operations. The committee will be providing recommendations to President Boggess early next week, according to a press release issued Thursday. Following those recommendations, additional decisions will be made about academic, research, and business continuity plans, along with student services and communications strategies that have been developed.
The university will follow all CDC, federal, and state guidelines as the fall semester approaches. Boggess reiterated in her message that the campus’s reopening will be based on public health plans designed to control the spread of any future infections. In addition to possibly requiring faculty, staff, and students to wear masks and practice social distancing, the university is prepared to include testing and quarantine procedures as precautionary measures to keep the campus community safe.
“We will test, we will trace contacts, and we will be ready to separate those who might be exposed from others,” she said.
University officials are also prepared to adjust rules and policies as it becomes necessary throughout the coming months, university officials said. Every decision about reopening will be made with campus health and safety as the main priority.
Since the closing of campus, the university has implemented a red card – green card system to help the custodial staff more clearly identify areas that need disinfected, Concord officials said.
“For example, if someone has been in a room, they can turn the card to red, meaning the area needs to be cleaned,” Boggess stated.
WFF, the university’s contracted professional cleaning service, has also adopted stricter protocols and stronger chemicals known for killing viruses like the coronavirus. They are stocking supplies and equipment necessary for the increased attention to facility deep cleaning. Staff have focused on key touchpoint areas for cleaning while maintaining typical cleaning schedules and they will continue to adjust as the campus reopens.
“What I need for you to know right now is campus will be safe, campus will be clean, and we are more than ready for you to come back,” Boggess said.
Boggess added that students, faculty, and staff should be commended for their flexibility and adaptability in making the adjustments needed in this time of unprecedented and extraordinary change.
“The stories that have been shared with me have made me incredibly proud of each of you and your ability to prevail during the COVID-19 pandemic we have and are facing,” she says. “Former Mountain Lions, no doubt, are watching what you have done and are as proud as I am of the efforts you have made to overcome these challenges. We will all get through these enormous challenges we are facing together.”
All campus updates can be found on the university’s website at www.concord.edu/ .
The university’s faculty has been conducting classes online ever since the pandemic led to stay-at-home orders and social distancing that keeps students and their professors from going to classrooms.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.