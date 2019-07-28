BLUEFIELD — The first phase of a downtown Bluefield parking project is almost finished.
Providing more than 100 spaces, the paving of the lot on Princeton Avenue beside the dog park was completed this week.
Jim Spencer, the city’s community and economic development director, said the striping should be done next week.
“That will complete the first phase,” he said of the project to provide the parking capacity needed to accommodate new employees at the Alorica/Intuit temporary headquarters on Commerce Street and the company’s permanent headquarters in the Summit Bank building on Federal Street.
When Intuit announced plans in March to move into Bluefield, a parking problem quickly surfaced.
City Manager Dane Rideout told members of the board of directors after the announcement that parking will be an issue because Intuit will bring 200 to an eventual 500 jobs.
The high-tech international company, which partnered with Alorica, is based in California and provides online products like TurboTax and QuickBooks.
The next phase of the parking project will be to increase the number of spaces around the Summit Bank building, Spencer said.
He also said 25 employees recently went through training by Alorica at the former AAA building on Commerce Street.
“Twenty-five more will start on Monday,” he added.
With that number of employees continuing to grow, plus existing businesses, more people visiting downtown and possibly more businesses opening up, the city projected after the Intuit announcement that 750 additional downtown parking spaces will be needed in the future.
That sparked quick action and work on the Princeton Avenue parking area started in April.
Rideout has also said the area beside the new parking lot that now has a dog park will eventually also be used for parking.
The location for the dog park was always considered temporary, he said, and the city is in the process of finding a new location.
Spencer said that phase will be done at some point in the future but no time soon, and right now the concentration is at Summit Bank.
Rideout told board members the city is also looking at traffic flow and direction of traffic to help accommodate more vehicles.
That includes the possibility of creating more one-way streets to provide the needed space for diagonal parking, as it is now on Commerce Street, he said.
It could also mean converting what is now two-lane traffic to only one lane and use that extra lane for parking, and a parking garage may be considered at some point if needed.
Intuit will open a “prosperity hub,” which includes a customer success center and an innovation lab that will concentrate on entrepreneurship and small business growth.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
