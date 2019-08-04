RICHLANDS — Competitors and guests stepped out for the second annual Great Richlands River Race, on Saturday.
Boats of all shapes and sizes made from cardboard and duct tape took on the water for the aquatic race. Taking place at Critterville Park, businesses and organizations raced head to head for the winning place.
“This pulls everyone together and gets kids together and away from video games,” Aaron McGlothlin, with the Clinch River Kayak Club, said.
At the free event, companies and organizations are able to compete and enjoy the camaraderie. According to McGlothlin, six organizations participated this year.
“We had six stores that competed this year and they love the competition,” participant Jen Plumley said.
Participants such as Zyra Stacey, Jack Short, and Joey Chapman, enjoyed the adrenaline-filled trip down the river in their hand made boats. With obstacles such as small rapids and rocks, the competitors had to stay vigilant during their race.
Another large obstacle participants had to overcome was the possibility of their handcrafted boats falling apart due to the moisture.
“This is good for the community and we’ve got a good turn out this year,” Plumley said.
With a race distance of 200 yards, the creative boats were put to the test. Paddles, used in the propulsion of the boat, were also made of only cardboard and duct tape.
“This is just a great community event to get everyone out of the house,” McGlothlin said.
For more information on the Clinch River, Kayak Club find them on Facebook at Clinch River Kayak Club.
