BLUEFIELD — In a “monumental day” for the city of Bluefield, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that Omnis Building Technologies will be developing a $40 million manufacturing plant at Exit 1, creating 150 to 300 new jobs in the process.
Justice said the company will build the 150,000-square-foot facility at Exit 1 in Bluefield to manufacture housing materials that will revolutionize the future of residential construction.
“I would like to be the first to thank Omnis and welcome them to our great state with open arms,” Justice said. “I am beyond proud as governor to make yet another major economic development announcement that is going to change countless West Virginians’ lives for the better. We continue to prove, without a shadow of a doubt, that the rocket ship ride I promised is real. This is the fourth major economic development project that I’ve been able to announce in less than a month, and these are huge, successful companies that are investing truckloads of money in our state, while creating careers for entire communities of hardworking West Virginians from north to south.”
Justice said the company will be breaking ground in the near future and plans to be in operation by the end of this year. The plant will be constructed off Exit 1 of Interstate 77 on John Nash Boulevard in Bluefield.
“This is a monumental day for the city of Bluefield and the state of West Virginia,” Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin said. “We are elated to welcome Omnis Building Technologies to the city’s industrial site at Exit 1 and look forward to the great paying jobs this will provide for our community and our region.”
Omnis Building Technologies is a manufacturer of energy-efficient, pre-engineered, home building systems made up of Concrete Insulated Building Units (CIBU) that are shipped and then assembled on-site to make pre-designed homes. Once delivered, the patented turn-key homes are easily constructed and move-in ready in just a few days, the governor’s office said.
“I actually have seen the prototype,” Martin said of the homes the company builds. “I flew to California and saw the prototype. It is sleek, modern, clean and it’s just going to appeal greatly I think to younger folks and people who are not looking to have these big mansions, but a clean, safe place to live.”
Martin said some of the homes the company will develop could end up in West Virginia, and Bluefield.
“We have actually talked from the city’s perspective about how to use some of this housing to develop our blighted areas and some of the areas the city has where homes have been taken down due to fire or decay. I also think they would be a good application for the trails. These houses are designed to withstand tornados and hurricanes. They go up quickly.”
Martin said having a $40 million manufacturing plant set up shop at Exit 1 is huge for Bluefield and the region.
“It’s a good thing for Bluefield and a good thing for our entire area, and I think it sets the standard for us going forward,” Martin said. “We deserve a few wins around here, and we deserve to finally start joining the rest of the country in prosperity and diversification that all of the areas take advantage of.”
Martin said Bluefield Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jim Spencer has been working with Omnis Building Technologies for the last 14 months.
“It is going to take a lot of work, but a lot of the pre-planning has been done,” Martin said. “So it’s been a while coming, but we hope that we are going to be able to pivot and get the site ready for them and get them up and operational”
It is now likely that additional business growth will follow in the future along the Exit 1 corridor.
“We are going to have a couple more spots available out there,” Martin said. “We are already working on another project. It is too early to announce anything on it. But Jim has got things in the pipeline that we hope to bring to fruition. Our hope is that we turn that (Exit 1) into a technology-manufacturing corridor that will support the entire area.”
The Omnis Building Technologies announcement comes almost three years to the date that technology giant Intuit announced it was building a prosperity hub in the city.
Spencer said as part of Bluefield’s marketing materials, a question is asked. “Why Bluefield? Just ask Intuit and Alorica.”
“Now we are going to have to change that banner to say just ask Intuit, Alorica and Omnis,” Spencer said Friday.
Spencer said the city has worked for 14 months with Omnis Building Technologies, adding that the company’s commitment to Bluefield would not have been possible without the support of Gov. Jim Justice and his administrative team.
“We want to thank the company for having enough confidence in Bluefield as a community for them to invest that type of money,” Spencer said. “I’m proud to work for the city of Bluefield and to be the executive director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority. It’s been a lot of hard work, but it is rewarding. Because this can have an impact on future generations in Bluefield.”
Some have argued that a gas station is needed at Exit 1, but Spencer said the city was always looking for larger prospects for the heavily traveled Interstate 77 corridor.
“My feeling all along was why set the bar low?,” Spencer asked. “Why not go after the big fish that can have the biggest effect. Now we are starting to create jobs where our young people can actually graduate, get a job and stay here. We are not done. We are going to continue to be aggressive and to look for other opportunities to attract jobs.”
Spencer said construction should begin soon, adding that a contractor will begin mobilizing at the Exit 1 site later this month.
Spencer said the company will have a wide range of jobs, including manufacturing, administrative, accounting and sales.
"This will be their manufacturing center for the United States," Spencer said of the Exit 1 site.
“This is exactly the forward-thinking type of company that Governor Justice wanted to land in West Virginia when he made the decision to elevate our economic development operations,” West Virginia Secretary of Economic Development Mitch Carmichael said. “Our country is facing a housing shortage. Contractors simply aren’t able to meet the growing demand. Sadly, this can make the dream of owning a home out of reach for many Americans. That’s why we are so excited to welcome Omnis Building Technologies to West Virginia and help them revolutionize the future of residential construction. This will make home-ownership more sustainable and affordable for the average West Virginian.”
According to researchers at Freddie Mac, there is a shortage of nearly 4 million homes in the United States, and the gap between supply and demand continues to grow.
When looking across the country for a location to build their facility, Omnis Building Technologies President Jonathan Hodson said Bluefield, West Virginia, was determed to be an ideal location because it enables the company to bring CIBU homes to most of the population in the United States by rail or truck.
“Locating in Bluefield allows us to employ a workforce made up of a broad range of individuals with a high work ethic and to utilize the abundance of readily available natural resources,” Hodson said in the governor’s press release. “Locating in West Virginia satisfies our mission of providing family-sustaining jobs through the manufacturing of affordable, high-quality, energy-efficient homes.”
