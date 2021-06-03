BLUEFIELD — A company locating in the Blue Prince Plaza will eventually bring 300 or more jobs to Mercer County.
ESC Brands, a Lexington, N.C. based industry that specializes in the development of antiviral and antimicrobial products, is starting Phase 1 of a three-phase plan that will eventually include a new 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at the site.
John O’Neal, executive director of the Mercer County Economic Development Authority, made the announcement Thursday afternoon, saying he and others have been working for more than a year to bring the company here, along with “significant jobs and investments.”
“This is another good news piece for our county,” he said.
O’Neal introduced Australian Bruce Smyth, owner of the company.
Smyth said the facility here will initially be a storage and distribution center for company products, which include cleaners, sanitizers, disinfectants, pet care products, insect repellents and specialized coatings.
“We are very excited about locating here in Mercer County,” he said, praising the support given by the county as well as the state.
A shipment of products had already arrived and will soon be distributed to the eastern part of the country.
Another part of Phase I is a satellite manufacturing facility inside the building that will bring in items like laundry products and disinfectant concentrates, mix them with water, package the products and then ship them out.
Two large stainless steel tanks that will be used for the process have already been delivered at the site.
Phase II will be a separate lab facility in the plaza that will work with both Marshall University and West Virginia University in analyzing new viruses and bacteria.
This phase may be in operation by the end of the year and employee about 15 people.
In Phase III, the manufacturing facility will be constructed, creating silicon products that will be distributed worldwide, he said. This is the phase that will see the bulk of the employees hired.
Smyth said work on Phase III could start sometime next year, but no definite timeline is yet in place.
The company has been in existence for more than 10 years and continues to expand its product line.
