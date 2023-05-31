BLUEFIELD — The former AMC Theater complex at Mercer Mall will be renovated and reopened, according to information posted on the mall’s social media page.
Golden Ticket Cinemas, based in Durham, N.C., will renovate the theaters and install state-of-the-art equipment, recliner seats and and expanded food and drink offering.
A fall opening is planned, the post said, with first-run movies featured.
“We have been keeping our eye on this facility in Bluefield for quite some time,” John Bloemeke, Golden Ticket Cinemas President, said in the announcement. “I couldn’t be happier to finally bring an elevated movie experience to the region. To finally have an opportunity to modernize the facility will be extremely rewarding.”
The Mercer Mall Cinemas closed suddenly earlier this year, and Bloemeke said recently his company looks for closed theaters in smaller population areas to reopen and refurbish because people still want the theater experience, with modern amenities.
“Luxury recliners, immersive picture and sound, expanded food and beverage offerings are certainly some things you can expect,” Bloemeke said in the post. “Cosmetically, the theater will be unrecognizable compared to what you might remember. We have a lot of other amenities that are expected to be announced over the coming months. Most importantly, we are committed to making sure our facility brings in amazing value for all moviegoers. We are confident our pricing will be very competitive, and we have popular programs that will encourage many return visits.”
A specific opening date for Golden Ticket Cinemas 8 will be announced soon, the mall’s post said, and the progress on renovations will also be announced as well.
Applications for employment will also be available soon on the company’s website at gtcinemas.com.
The company was founded in 2017 and will soon have about 150 screens in 12 states.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.