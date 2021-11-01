PRINCETON — An annual event recognizing veterans and honoring their service to the country by offering non-perishable food will take place on Nov. 13 this year in Princeton.
The annual Community Veterans Stand Down and Food Distribution Event is slated for Nov. 13 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Lifeline Princeton Church of God on 250 Oakvale Road in Princeton. Gates will open 7 a.m. for cars to enter and get lined up for the distribution.
The free event is open to all veterans and their families who attend, organizers said. This is not limited to just Mercer County veterans but is open to all veterans regardless of where they reside. Invitations were mailed out to as many veteran organizations in neighboring counties in West Virginia and Virginia. No advance tickets are needed.
Due to COVID concerns, this event will be completely outdoors. A short program will take place beginning at 9 a.m. including a patriotic performance by elementary students from the Oakvale School music department, organizers said. In place of the annual breakfast, the organizers were able to partner with Mountaineer Food Bank to provide 400 food boxes containing non-perishable food items to distribute to veterans.
The Stand Down event is held in conjunction with the Veterans Administration. Stand Downs typically provide supplies and services to Veterans, particularly homeless veterans, such as food, shelter, clothing, health screenings and VA Social Security benefits counseling, organizers said.
Veterans can also receive referrals to other assistance such as health care, housing solutions, employment, substance use treatment and mental health counseling, organizers said. They are collaborative events, coordinated between local VA Medical Centers, other government agencies and community-based homeless service providers.
The Disabled Veterans National Foundation will also participate in the Stand Down event and will be supplying personal care kits to distribute to veterans.
Exhibitors from the VA and other organizations will be present to provide guidance and advice to veterans. Organizers said they anticipated that health officials will be present to provide free flu shots to veterans while the Mercer County Health Department will be present to provide flu shots to veterans’ family members with insurance.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.