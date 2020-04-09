BLUEFIELD — Health officials confirmed a sixth COVID-19 case Wednesday in Mercer County, and the number of infections could increase in the days ahead. There are still at least 102 additional test results pending, according to the Mercer County Health Department.
In neighboring McDowell County, a third coronavirus case was confirmed Wednesday, and health officials believe it is connected to a prior case in the county. The Virginia Department of Health also warned Wednesday that the COVID-19 virus was now spreading through community transmission in Wythe and Washington counties.
In Mercer County, the latest case involved travel, according to Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department. He didn’t say whether it involved international or domestic travel.
Bragg said the individual is currently quarantined, as well as all of the individual’s contacts.
Additional cases are possible in Mercer County.
Bragg said as of Wednesday afternoon, there were still 102 pending test results for Mercer County that have been reported to the Mercer County Health Department.
Bragg said receiving COVID-19 test results, including a confirmation of whether an individual tested positive or negative for the virus, can take anywhere from five to nine days.
The fifth Mercer County case, which was reported Tuesday, was the result of community transmission, also known as community spread. That individual and their contacts also have been identified and are self-monitoring and self-isolating.
McDowell County also reported its third COVID-19 case Wednesday.
According to a statement released by the McDowell County Health Department, the third person under investigation is a close contact of a previously confirmed positive case.
The statement said the health department is working diligently to identify additional contacts who may have had contact with this individual. “If you are identified as a contact, we will notify you,” the health department statement said.
As of Wednesday, no confirmed cases were reported in Monroe or Summers counties.
However, 71 new COVID-19 cases were reported statewide in West Virginia Wednesday. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of Wednesday, 12,859 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 483 positive cases, 12,376 negative results and four deaths.
Health officials in Virginia also warned Wednesday that the virus is now spreading through community transmission in Wythe and Washington counties.
Robert Parker, public information officer for the Western Region of the Virginia Department of Health, said in a press release that both Wythe and Washington counties have documented community transmission, which means that the entire health district is now considered to have widespread community transmission.
As of Wednesday, six confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Wythe County, which includes the town of Wytheville, along with 12 cases in Washington County, which includes the Abingdon area.
“Community transmission indicates that you can get COVID-19 from anywhere within the community; you don’t have to travel or know a person with the disease in order to get it. This means everyone should stay home and only go out for essential needs as rarely as possible,” Karen Shelton MD, Director, Mount Rogers Health District, said. “Southwest Virginia is not immune to COVID-19. If you have to go out for critical things like grocery shopping or medical care, wear a cloth face covering and stay at least six feet away from others. Wash your hands and clean surfaces often. These personal precautions apply to all of us – stay home!”
Shelton said the CDC recommends everyone wear cloth face coverings when out in public in conditions that make social distancing difficult.
Tazewell County was still reporting four COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with five cases in neighboring Smyth County. Buchanan County also is reporting one case, along with two in Giles County. So far there are still no confirmed cases in Bland County.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
