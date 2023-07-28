PRINCETON — The Princeton City Council had a relatively light agenda Monday night which featured a video presentation from the RiffRaff Arts Collective,
The video, the second in the RRAC’s “We Need To Talk” series and entitled “Compassion and Contrast,” was presented in brief by RRAC Co-Founder and Director Lori McKinney and James Hart from Stages Music School, the video’s music director.
McKinney said, “We all have so much talent in this area that contributed to the project. The ‘We Need To Talk ‘ initiative is a way to build bridges between people from different segments of society.”
She said the new video debuted on July 11 and that its’ official premiere would be on July 20 at 7 p.m. at Stages Music School. It will be available on the RRAC website as well as at other featured meetings.
Hart said noticeable differences in the way people interacted with each other in recent years made the video series almost a necessity.
Councilwoman Jacqueline Rucker said that she grew up in a vastly different Princeton and that such efforts were needed to counter the remaining elements of prejudice.
In response to a question from McKinney about what a community of compassion looks like, Mayor David Graham said the recent “Celebrate Princeton” saw all elements of the city work together.
Councilman Dewey Russell said the city government, working with all other aspects of the community, was more cooperative with each other than early in his tenure when council often was divided.
In other council news:
The June city financial report was approved on motion of Councilman Marshall Lytton and second by Rucker.
The first revision of the FY2024 city budget was approved on motion of Lytton and second by Councilman James Hill.
On motion of Lytton and second by Vice Mayor Joe Allen, with Graham abstaining, Council approved McKinney for a new term on the City Improvement Commission; Lee Ross, Joe Keatley, Al Boland and Roger Griffith for terms on the Prînceton Economic Development Authority; Vic Allen and JoAnna Fredeking to terms on the Planning Commission and Pam Stafford to the Library Board.
On motion of Lytton with a second by Rucker, B & O Tax Incentives were approved for Kings Tire Service; BesTitle Agency, Inc.; Wild & Wonderful Nutrition; Southern Sass Hair & Nail Studio and Peak Valley Wealth LLC.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
