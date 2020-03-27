BLUEFIELD — The Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc. is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations to provide vital services to the Mercer County/Tazewell County area in response to the coronavirus crisis through the Foundation’s Community Impact Project (CIP).
The primary goal of the CIP-COVID-19 grants is to assist nonprofits in adapting, expanding, or initiating vital services to the local area during the coronavirus period, either directly (e.g., care for virus patients) or indirectly (e.g., assistance to working parents without child care), or to allow a nonprofit to adapt its existing programs in the face of the ever-evolving COVID-19 landscape (e.g., modifications to a food program to allow for community closures), according to foundation officials.
Any nonprofit organization serving the Mercer/Tazewell area is eligible to apply. Local organizations may be given priority for funding, according to Wednesday’s announcement.
Visit the Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc. Website at: cfvinc.org for complete information on the project and instructions on how to apply.
