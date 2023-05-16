BLUEFIELD — Scholarships for 150 high school graduating seniors in Mercer County and Tazwell County have been approved by the Community Foundation of the Virginia’s Board of Directors.
James H. “Smokey” Shott, the foundation’s executive director, made the announcement last week and said the seniors are now being notified by mail.
The awards totaled $419,000 and were funded by 51 separate scholarship funds at the Foundation, he said.
The Foundation’s Scholarships Committee recommended awards for 81 applicants in the 2023 Scholarships Cycle. Awards were also approved for 32 college students who were eligible to renew scholarships they had received previously.
Shott said the Foundation appreciates the dedication and hours of time invested by the Scholarships Committee, the members of which are: Tom Chaffins, Chairman; Gene Bailey, Deborah Garton, Lisa Lineberry, Cathy Corte Payne, Peter Taylor and Cathy Zimmerman.
Awarding of the scholarships comes during the Foundation’s celebration of its 30th anniversary, which is highlighted by a “$30 for 30” campaign.
When the campaign was announced earlier this year, Shott said donations mean the Foundation’s assets keep growing, and then more donations can be made. At the end of 2021 the CFV had total invested assets of $15.5 million, a growth of $5.5 million since 2018.
Shott said the entire process is designed to make every dollar count, and everyone involved in the Foundation uses their skills to make sure that happens in scholarships as well as in other areas of giving: health care, arts and humanities, and human services.
Many donor-designated scholarships are created in perpetual funds by individuals for students at particular high schools, colleges or universities and sometimes in certain subject areas.
For example, he said, 18 areas of the WVU curriculum have scholarship funds.
To be fully endowed, which means the money will be ongoing, Shott said $10,000 is needed in a lump sum or over a five-year period. The more money in the principal in the funds, the higher the awards each year.
“We now give between 100 and 200 each year,” he added.
Many donations are made in memory of someone.
Foundation grants include giving to food pantries, the Bluefield Beautification Commission, the Ridge Runner, the Yakkity-Yak playground, refurbishment of Camp Joy in Tazewell County, rescue squads, fire departments, Child Protect, among many others.
Foundation President Julie Johnson said when the fundraising campaign was announced that the goal is to “improve the quality of life for citizens,” and that means education, better jobs, recreational opportunities and the arts.
Johnson said when people learn about all the things the foundation does they are “amazed,” and what the foundation does “touches everyone.”
“We want people to honor our 30th year,” she said, adding that the foundation is “really a hidden gem for the area. We are humble and modest in what we do.”
Anyone wanting to donate can visit the website, cfvinc.org.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.