By Blake Vickers
CNHI News Service
RICHMOND, KY — A small Kentucky city finally paid tribute to its impressive number of Tuskegee Airman, with six members flying under the radar for years.
The story of Madison County’s Tuskegee Airmen finally has gone beyond the recognition given First Lieutenant Frank D. Walker. In fact, the community was home to six other members of the legendary group of African-American airmen.
In honor of the memory and sacrifices these seven heroes made for a country that did not treat them as equals, a commemorative marker was erected in front of the Frank D. Walker Mural in a ceremony hosted by the Richmond branch of the Madison County Public Library.
Along with Walker, the following Tuskegee Airmen were recognized:
Technical Sergeant Donald H. Dillingham, who was an Airplane Maintenance Technician.
Private First Class Robert A. Ferrell, who drove a truck supporting the Tuskegee Airmen.
Sergeant John S. Harris, who flew training missions with the Tuskegee Airmen.
Private First Class Carolyn I. Runyon, who served as a nurse.
First Lieutenant Eugene L. Runyon, who served in one of four bombardment groups in the Tuskegee Airmen.
First Lieutenant William M. Walker, who served the Tuskegee Airmen as an administrative officer.
The airmen attended classes at Richmond High School, but they maintained other connections beyond the classroom and military service. William Walker and Frank Walker were siblings, as were Carolyn and Eugene Runyon. Furthermore, Carolyn Runyon went on to marry Robert Ferrell after the end of World War II.
The event, which was hosted by retired army colonel and historian Judy Greene-Baker, who spoke of the seismic impact the Tuskegee had on integrating the U.S. military.
“Through 1941 to 1946, 996 Black pilots were trained at Tuskegee Army Air Field. Approximately 445 were deployed overseas and 150 lost their lives during this period. The complete and total success of the Tuskegee Airmen and their support personnel experiment transformed the rank and file personnel who served our country in the military and transformed our society,” Greene-Baker said.
Gov. Andy Beshear reminded the crowd of historic injustices like segregation and the Jim Crow laws the Tuskegee Airmen and African-Americans everywhere faced through this time period.
“As we honor them, it is important that we remember that these heroes answered the call to defend our nation at a time when their own rights and freedoms here at home were far from assured. They loved our country, even when our country did not always love them back,” Beshear said.
Frazier Gordon is a co-sponsor of House Bill 28, which would designate the fourth Thursday of every March as Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day in Kentucky.
“Hopefully, we have a bill coming to you soon that will commemorate a day for the Tuskegee Airmen so we can remember the sacrifices they made every year,” Frazier Gordon said.
For many, the first thing that comes to mind when discussing the Tuskegee Airmen are the aviators. In truth, the group was much larger – encompassing, bombardiers, nurses, cooks, mechanics, trainers, and more.
“There were about 18,000 Tuskegee Airmen. Less than 1,000 of them were pilots. A pilot can’t fly a plane without mechanics or trainers. All the support staff is very important. We’re wanting to show the importance of everybody,” said Battlefield Park Curator Phillip Seyfrit, who helped organize the event.
Alongside of the state leaders, the event brought out leaders across the community – from elected officials to leaders of faith and local organizations.
Reverend and Richmond Mayor Blythe led the First Baptist Baptist Church Adult Choir through performances of “We’ve Come This Far by Faith” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” While Donna Ford Kelley Gave sang the National Anthem.
JROTC units from local high school’s also paid tribute to the county’s Tuskegee Airmen. As the Madison Central High School Army JROTC presented the colors. While Madison Southern High School’s Air Force JROTC laid a wreath beside the marker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.