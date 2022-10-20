BLUEFIELD, Va. — A festival raising money for Graham High School’s Project Graduation Class of 2023 gets underway Saturday morning at the high school.
The first Community Fall Festival starts 8 a.m. Saturday and continues until 8 p.m. This new festival will feature food, games, live music, raffles, live auctions, Bingo, a poker run, a car show and a battle of the bands.
“We are having a fundraiser for this Project Graduation that brings together local schools and the community in order to support our seniors,” said April Christian, Project Graduation 2023 president. “We’re having a community fall festival, we say community, to invite the whole entire community to a fundraiser for the seniors that are graduating this year.”
A wide variety of events are scheduled for the festival.
“We’re going to have things starting out with yard sales at 8 o’clock in the morning, and at 10 o’clock you’re going to see a car show, bike and truck show with 18-wheelers down to motorcycles,” Christian said.
The poker run is $25 per rider/vehicle, with the high school as the registration place and final stop. There will be prizes for the best and worst hand.
“We’re also having a poker run that runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with sponsored businesses, and a poker run involves various stops,” Christian said.
The festival will have about 30 vendors offering a variety of products, she added. Raffles are on the schedule as well.
“We’ll have at least 20 or more items for raffles, so we’ll be having raffles and then there’s a live auction we’ll do about 2 o’clock with items ranging from furniture to jewelry to equipment, and then we’re going to have a live music show from 4 to 6 (p.m.) and that’s going to be really exciting,” Christian said.
About 126 seniors are scheduled to graduate this year. Some of them may get on stage and introduce themselves, and the band Check Point will be performing.
“It’s a newer band that’s being put together,” Christian said.
The Town of Bluefield, Va., the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Bluefield, Va. Police Department and other agencies will be participating in the festival, she added.
“All of them are coming to support such a huge activity to bring together the community and make it to where people enjoy these kind of things to where it’s not a typical fundraiser, it’s one that involves everyone so I hope to have all the seniors involved,” Christian said. “We have 126 seniors this year, so I hope to have them involved.”
There will be bounce houses for children and Bingo for older people.
“We’re going to have live games from playing music, sack races, corn hole to poker even, so people will come out support this fundraising event,” Christian said.
Graham High School is located at 210 Valley Dale Street in Bluefield, Va.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.