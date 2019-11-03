BLUEFIELD -— Mitchell Stadium, venue for southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia high school football games, is now competing against a Texas stadium for the honor of being named America’s Best High School Football Stadium.
Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield entered the final round Friday of the USA Today Best High School Football Stadium competition. At about 9 p.m. Saturday, Mitchell Stadium had 623,417 and R.R. Jones Stadium in El Paso, Texas had received 394,453 votes. Mitchell Stadium has so far beaten 13 other high school football facilities for the national title.
Veterans and other people meeting Saturday at the Princeton Church of God for the Community Veterans Breakfast and Stand Down said winning the national competition would be an honor for the region and both West Virginia and Virginia.
James Ward of Bluewell said he had voted for Mitchell Stadium and thought winning would be a plus for the region.
“Yea, I don’t miss that Graham-Beaver game,” he stated. “I think it would be great, great for all the area. We need the recognition.”
“It’d be huge,” Mike Russell of Princeton said about the chance to win the national honor. “It would be something to be proud of.”
Debbie Brewster of Tazewell, Va., said she planned to vote for Mitchell Stadium.
“I think it would be great for our community and bring a lot of recognition to Four Seasons Country,” she added. “People need to see it.”
Her husband, James Brewster, knew Mitchell Stadium very well.
“Oh, yea,” he recalled. “I played football in Mitchell Stadium. That was in 1963, 64. Big Creek High School.”
At another room where people were eating breakfast, Rebecca Russell of Bluefield said her father had voted about 100 times.
“I think it would bring us some recognition,” her daughter, Mattie Kessler, said. “Big states like Texas get more recognition than West Virginia because we’re a small state.”
Ethan Thompson, 16, of Princeton said he had cast his vote for Mitchell Stadium “just because it might put Bluefield and this area on the map.”
“It’s going to take this whole community to keep voting,” Marie Blackwell, ambassador for the city of Bluefield, said. “You can vote more than once. It’s going to take the whole community to come together and win this championship.”
Blackwell said a win for Mitchell Stadium will be a win for the entire region.
“It’s not only for Bluefield,” she added. “It’s for the whole state, it’s for the whole region. We just need to get everybody on board and we can vote until Monday, Nov. 4.”
Voting can be done on https://usatodayhss.com/2019/vote-americas-best-high-school-football-stadiums. Voting ends Nov. 4 at 2 p.m.
