BLUEFIELD, Va. — With most Easter activities cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic, communities are coming up with creative ways to celebrate Easter.
The Deerfield neighborhood just outside Bluefield, Va., came up with a very creative way to socially-distant Easter egg hunt this coming weekend. Stephanie Goins, a resident of the neighborhood started cutting out large, wooden eggs for residents to paint and display in their yards.
“I cut out over 100 wooden eggs and delivered to all the neighbors that wanted one, out of my own pocket and the goodness of my heart, the kids have been painting eggs, adult have been painting eggs and we have been displaying them in yards and windows to where the kids can come through and count all of these wooden eggs,” Goins said. “There are over 100 painted wooden eggs in the yard throughout Deerfield. Friday I have two mystery judges coming in that do not live in the neighborhood and they are going to vote for best child egg and best adult egg and the winners will win $25.”
Through Goins and neighborhood donations, the project is a success. She said the joy on the faces of her neighbors is all the thanks she needs. “We have been having a blast with it and these kids are just going nuts, they just cannot wait for it,” she said.
“I was just thinking these kids are not going to have the Easter that they are used to having, you know, going out to all these places and finding eggs and doing all the Easter activities because these kids have not left the neighborhood,” Goins said. “I started thinking that we can do something in the neighborhood where they can still count Easter eggs and not have to worry about getting the virus.”
Judging will happen on Good Friday and a blue ribbon will be awarded to the winner. Goins encouraged people to come to Deerfield to drive around for a social distance egg hunt.
“Anyone can drive through the neighborhood and find the eggs and count them. I really do not know how many are in here now,” Goins said. “I know I cut over 100 myself and then a few people have bought wooden eggs.”
Goins said that the whole experience has been very fun for the neighborhood, and especially the children. She said this may end up being the children’s best Easter yet, because they have been able to celebrate all week long.
“Who would have ever thought that a teddy bear hunt or an egg hunt would be so exciting, but it is for the kids because they have been home for weeks and they are just bored, so any little thing is bringing so much joy to these kids,” Goins said.
The eggs have been on display in Deerfield since March 29 and will stay up through Easter weekend.
