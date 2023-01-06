PRINCETON — A method that allows for the safe disposal of expired, unused and unwanted medications is currently available from Community Connections, Inc. for people in Mercer County and the surrounding area.
Deterra is a drug deactivation pouch that provides a safe and permanent way to dispose of unused, expired or unwanted medications at home or in a clinical setting. Community Connections received about 150,000 of the kits and wants to get them out to the community, said Candace Harless, chairperson of the Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities.
“It’s for any form of pill or liquid or patch,” Harless said. “It’s for any unwanted and unused medication, and it’s very safe.”
After a drug has been deactivated in a Deterra pouch, it can be put in the trash without the drug getting into water supplies or being a hazard to children or animals, she said.
“It has instructions on the back of the kit. It can take up to 48 pills at a time and it has instructions for liquids,” Harless said “You add a certain amount of water and throw it in the trash.”
People who wish to obtain Deterra systems can send an email to Harless at candace@strongcommunities.org. Pick-up and delivery are both acceptable, she said,
