BLUEFIELD — The Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities hosted a community cleanup at Tiffany Manor on Thursday as part of a project to better the housing authority.
County Commissioner and executive director at Community Connections Greg Puckett said this project was just the beginning of work with the Bluefield Housing Department in order to better the community.
“As long as we’re out here working on this, then hopefully we can get more engagement from everybody else, so that’s really the goal behind this,” said Puckett.
Lynn Perrish, Bluefield Housing Authority accountant and community liaison for Tiffany Manor, said, “We have teamed up with the coalition and Community Connections, and we’re really just wanting to change the environment and make it a more positive community.”
The coalition members were the ones doing the cleanup on Thursday, but they hoped the community would see them and inspire them to join future community projects.
“We have really great people that live here, and we’re hoping they’ll see us out cleaning today, and people will get involved and be proud of our community here,” said Perrish.
Puckett says the coalition is working hard to get the residents to help better the environment of their community.
“The main reason is to try to make sure that if you have a defined environment, and that environment is more conducive to positivity, the people in the environment are going to be more positive,” he said.
Puckett also explained, “The goal behind all the clean up projects that we’ve done in the last eight years has really been mobilized to see if we can really get people to take heart and take some pride back into their community.”
Puckett says the Bluefield Housing Department is a really good partner to the coalition and wants to make themselves available for whatever betterments the department wants to have done for the community.
“This is about mobilization and time,” Puckett said. “It’s a unified effort of everybody coming together.”
The Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities will be doing more and more community betterment projects over time such as adding in raised flower beds and a vegetable garden.
The coalition will also be hosting a movie night at Tiffany Manor tonight when it gets dark for the community to come and enjoy.
If you want to get involved in future community projects contact the Mercer County Coalition for Health Communities on their Facebook.
