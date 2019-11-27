BLUEFIELD – Greatly-appreciated donations both large and small arrived Tuesday for the Community Christmas Tree program, but this year’s fund drive is still thousands of dollars away from the $40,000 goal needed to help hundreds of area children have a joyous Christmas.
The Community Christmas Tree, also known throughout the region as Little Jimmie, has for 102 years helped area children who otherwise would have nothing under their trees or in their stockings on Christmas morning. With the help of generous donors, volunteer shoppers fill red gift bags with presents such as toys, food, winter-weather gear, a book and more.
Work by the program’s volunteers means that every dollar raised by the Little Jimmie campaign is spent on filling the hundreds of gift bags. Volunteers working during two sign-up sessions have signed up 376 children for this year’s Community Christmas Tree program.
This year the volunteers signing up children for the program reminded parents and guardians that the Community Christmas Tree party will be held at a new venue, the Bluefield State College Student Union. For many years the party and gift bag distribution was held at the Herb Sims Center on Stadium Drive, but a new location was needed after the city of Bluefield leased the Herb Sims Center to Bluefield College. Bluefield College was eager to work with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, but the space needed for the party and toy distribution was no longer available. Bluefield State College learned about the need for a new location and offered the student union facility.
Two local musicians, Bill Archer and Karl Miller, are planning to perform at Christmas show with popular holiday songs during this year’s Community Christmas Tree party.
People who wish to contribute to the Community Christmas Tree program can do so by sending checks to the Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield WV 24701 or drop them off at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph at 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning balance ... 11,671.18
• Grace, Micah, and Lily Bourne ... $200.00
• A. H. Seigel ... $5.00
Daily total: $205.00
Total to date: $11,876.18
